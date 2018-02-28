Students plan nationwide walkout on March 14 following school shootings

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego School District is addressing a planned student walk-out set for March 14.

The nationwide walk-out will protest government inaction on gun violence.

“Students just walking out of the classroom - really demonstrating, in a visible way, that students have had absolutely enough," said Natasha Salgado, the Campus Outreach Director for Women's March San Diego and a junior at University of San Diego.

In a silent protest, students are planning to say "enough is enough" when it comes to gun violence at schools. Students across the country are planning to walk out of their school buildings on Wednesday, March 14.

“Students no longer feel safe on their campuses," said Salgado. "Students no longer feel safe in their schools, teachers no longer feel safe in their schools, and teachers no longer feel capable of being able to protect their students."

Women's March San Diego's Youth Empower Group is organizing the “National School Walkout” at 10 a.m. across every time zone, in two weeks, for exactly 17 minutes in memory of the 17 young victims of the Parkland, Florida, massacre.

“Everyone around the world is rallying with us and identifying the fact that something needs to change," said Salgado.

San Diego Unified School District Board President Kevin Beiser says the district is all for school safety.

“At San Diego Unified, we support student voice and agency," said Beiser. "Our staff and principals have been reaching out to student leaders and parents in the community, to coordinate and organize around the March 14 student action.”

In light of multiple threats toward San Diego schools, the district says it is doing everything it can to protect students.

“Every time we have a lockdown drill, our students take it more and more serious this year," said Beiser.

In wake of so many tragedies, students are taking a continued stand to make their voices heard.

“Being able to just have that visibility of seeing students just walk out of their classroom with their teachers in unity with them - I think it’s actually very powerful," said Salgado.

In addition to the national school walkout, on Saturday, March 24 there will be a March for Our Lives event happening at Waterfront Park at 10 a.m. mirroring the march some Parkland, Florida, students will be doing in Washington D.C. on that day.