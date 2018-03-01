National City teachers rally for new contract

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) – National City Teachers on Wednesday rallied at a school board meeting to push for a new contract.

Negotiations with the district have been stalled since mid-December.

The teachers union said Wednesday night they had the largest crowd show up to the national school board meeting. For over an hour during public comment, teachers, parents and students told the school board they need a better contract.

Teachers said they are overworked with no support.

More than 400 teachers in the district said their three-year-contract is at an impasse and they are fighting for better wages.

One teacher said that during her first years of teaching, she spent over a thousand dollars of her own money.

Parents believe the district is hoarding millions of dollars earmarked for teaching materials.

“They [funds] are not being used on teachers. They are not being used on our kids. What are they doing with the money?” asked, Rachael Steward.

Third graders James Steward and Angelina Gomez showed support for their Central Elementary School teacher, Mrs. Howard.

“She is a good teacher and she really helps other students,” said Angelina.

Angelina’s mother said, “My children deserve what other kids are getting and they are not getting the same education because the district is not helping the teachers.”

The Superintendent’s assistant said the district does not comment during pending contract negotiations. The board is not allowed to respond to public comment.

The National City Elementary Teachers Association mediation with the district is scheduled for March 12th.