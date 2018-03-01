Spring Busker Festival kicks off in Seaport Village

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Busker is a street performer and this weekend you can see a lot of them performing at Seaport Village.

The Spring Busker Festival is in its 12th year. They say it's all about celebrating the unique talents of street performers, and it's FREE!

Throughout the 2-day festival, attendees will see professionals from across the country perform their bizarre talents from sword swallowing to knife throwing to pogo stick tricks and juggling on unicycles.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gave viewers a sneak peek!