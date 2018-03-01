The Great Room Escape unveils new challenge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Great Room Escape unveils new challenge

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The same team that has been spooking San Diegans for years with their "Haunted Hotel" will open a new escape room at their other attraction, The Great Room Escape.

Saturday, March 3, 2018, The Great Room Escape will unlock "Mad Lab: Resurrection."

Escape rooms require individuals to work as a team by solving puzzles and solutions to break out of a room in less than 60 minutes.

Room Escape challenges first became popular in Europe and have quickly caught on in other countries across the globe.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows us why the exciting, challenging, and entertaining rooms are widely used for team building as well as a fun group activity for friends and family.

