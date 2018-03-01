Harley-Davison invests in electric vehicle company - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harley-Davison invests in electric vehicle company

Posted: Updated:
In this Dec. 12, 2017, photo, Terri Meehan poses on a 2018 Harley Softail Slim in Milwaukee's House of Harley. In this Dec. 12, 2017, photo, Terri Meehan poses on a 2018 Harley Softail Slim in Milwaukee's House of Harley.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Harley-Davidson says it will collaborate with Alta Motors on the motorcycle maker's plans for an electric bike.

The Milwaukee company said Thursday that it has made an equity investment in Alta Motors, an innovator in lightweight electric vehicles. Harley-Davidson wasn't specific on the investment.

The company has previously said it's committed to aggressively investing in electric vehicle technology and has announced the planned release of its first electric motorcycle in 2019. Alta Motors' manufacturing operation is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.