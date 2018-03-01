Report: California not golden when it comes to quality of life

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The west coast really ain’t the best coast according to the latest U.S. News study.

California ranks at the bottom of the list (#50) when it comes to the “quality of life” of residents among the U.S. states.

The category takes into account a state’s “air quality, pollution, voter participation, social support and more,” according the report.

In the overall “Best States” category, California placed below the middle of the pack at 32. Iowa took the top honors for the overall best state, with Louisiana dead last.

As far as the "quality of life" category, California fell behind New Jersey (#49) and Indiana (#48). The state with the best quality of life was North Dakota, followed by Minnesota and Wisconsin.

According to the U.S. News report, 77 metrics across eight categories were used in the ranking and it was, “drawn from extensive and reliable governmental and private sources as well as proprietary data including a national survey of what matters most to citizens around the country."

Among the eight main categories listed in the study, California's highest ranking was fourth for "economy".

Check out the complete U.S. News study.

RELATED COVERAGE