Cybersecurity: Local company looks to recruit vets

A program unveiled Thursday commits San Diego County to a written set of goals and a coordinated community response to elder and dependent adult abuse, including model practices and response by law enforcement, prosecutors and others.
A coalition of port and South Bay officials Friday plan to announce the next step in their legal strategy to force federal action to stop the "almost continuous" flow of sewage from the Tijuana River into the U.S., they announced Thursday.
The Breeders' Cup World Championships' Del Mar debut in November came with a $98.8 million economic boost to the region, according to a report released Thursday.
Testimony continued Thursday in a lawsuit connected to the death of a woman found hanging in a Coronado mansion nearly seven years ago.
The single use plastic bag ban can create confusion and frustration for grocery store shoppers at check out.
A Southern California couple was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after deputies found them living in a cramped and filthy desert shack with their three kids and dozens of cats, authorities said Thursday.
Women in the marijuana industry say they can't wait to see stigmas about the drug go up in smoke. Now that recreational pot is legal, they say they've seen an increase in customers who are professional women.
Just days after threatening graffiti was found on campus, Rancho Bernardo High School students on Thursday met face-to-face with school officials and police.
Shelley Zimmerman walked out of San Diego police headquarters for the final time Thursday -- in an official capacity, anyway -- almost four years to the day after she became the first female police chief in the city's history.
Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the man responsible for attacking a woman at a Redbox kiosk in North Park.