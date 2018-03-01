Concert to raise funds for Voices of Our City Choir

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Voices of Our City Choir gives a voice to those in our community who are often ignored - and it's a beautiful voice.

What makes this group so unique, is that many of them are homeless or have experienced homelessness.

News 8 got a special treat as choir members visited Morning Extra along with jazz bassist and educator Rob Thorsen, choir co-founder Steph Johnson and Diana DuMelle of Bodhi Tree Concerts.