Concert to raise funds for Voices of Our City Choir - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Concert to raise funds for Voices of Our City Choir

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Voices of Our City Choir gives a voice to those in our community who are often ignored - and it's a beautiful voice.

What makes this group so unique, is that many of them are homeless or have experienced homelessness.

News 8 got a special treat as choir members visited Morning Extra along with jazz bassist and educator Rob Thorsen, choir co-founder Steph Johnson and Diana DuMelle of Bodhi Tree Concerts.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.