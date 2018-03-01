Cathy Hobbs shares easy design ideas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cathy Hobbs shares easy design ideas

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Five-time Emmy award winning television personality Cathy Hobbs  is the founder and creator of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes. 

Cathy most recently toured with Oprah's "The Life You Want" Weekend as the interior design expert for the entire eight-city tour. 

Cathy also currently hosts her own self-branded design television series, "Design Recipes" in New York City. 

Morning Extra welcomed Cathy as a guest and she gave great design tips to refresh your home with. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.