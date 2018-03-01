Search for a man who attacked a woman at a Red Box in North Park

NORTH PARK (NEWS 8) – Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the man responsible for attacking a woman at a Redbox kiosk in North Park.

Video shows when a man came up behind a woman at a Redbox machine outside a North Park 7-Eleven, on Meade Avenue and 30th Street, and pushed her down.

The woman told police that out of nowhere the man who appeared to be waiting came from behind her and shoved her to the ground.

Paul Maalouf is a regular Redbox renter and was stunned to see the violent video. “That is just an inpatient person. I can’t imagine body slamming anyone for any reason – let alone over a DVD.”

Curtis Walker who is a 7-Eleven customer said he feels “bad for her and all I can say is, I just pray for a speedy recovery for her.”

San Diego Police Mid-City Division said the assault occurred the night of February 15th. The woman filed a police report saying ti was an unprovoked attack that left her injured with large bruising and abrasions.

“I hope they catch the person responsible and that they are punished,” said Walker.

June is also a 7-Eleven customer but has rethought about returning when it is dark outside. “It’s kind of a very busy place with a lot of different things going on. I probably would not feel super comfortable coming at night,” she said.

According to authorities, the attack happened at 8:52 p.m., right before Redbox’s 9 p.m., return cut off time. After 9 p.m., renters get charged for an additional day.

“I would pay $1.50 to not be body slammed. I’ll be renting from Redbox just the same. I don’t think one instance of a man doing this could have happened anywhere,” said Maalouf.

Police said not many witnesses have come forward, there were several bystanders as seen in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Kevin Armentano at (619) 516-3025.