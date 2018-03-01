Court: Decision ending sea otter relocation program legal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a decision by federal wildlife officials to end a program to relocate endangered sea otters off the California coast.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected lawsuits by fishing industry groups that argued Congress required the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to continue the program indefinitely.
Starting in 1987, wildlife officials relocated southern sea otters to San Nicolas Island off Southern California to try to create a population that could survive an environmental disaster. The program also created an area where fishing groups would be exempt from liability for inadvertently harming otters.
The program ended in 2012 after the San Nicolas otter population failed to take off.
An email to an attorney for the fishing groups was not immediately returned.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.