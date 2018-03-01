School Shootings: Parents meet after Rancho Bernardo High threat

RANCHO BERNARDO (NEWS 8) – Just days after threatening graffiti was found on campus, Rancho Bernardo High School students on Thursday met face-to-face with school officials and police.

Concerned parents also met with school officials and police.

The meeting came just days after more than a dozen threatening messages were found spray-painted on campus – warning of a shooting on campus.

Police continue to search the person or persons responsible and have even offered a $3,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Since the graffiti was discovered – which referenced the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida –parents, administrators and law enforcement have met twice to review details of the case and discuss how communication with parents can improve in a future situation.

One parent told News 8 parents need to work closer with the school instead of criticizing their handling of the situation.

The school’s principal urged students and parents to speak up if they hear something.

The San Diego Police, Rancho Bernardo High School and the Anti-Defamation League came together to offer the $3,000 reward money.

Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.

RELATED