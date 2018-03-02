Environmental Alert: South Bay braces for more sewage flows from Mexico

The San Diego Police Department Friday is now officially under the command of new chief David Nisleit after Shelley Zimmerman left her post Thursday for the final time.
Testimony continued Thursday in a lawsuit connected to the death of a woman found hanging in a Coronado mansion nearly seven years ago.
A North Pacific storm system will slowly move over San Diego County Friday with rain and mountain snow possible late in the evening.
Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the man responsible for attacking a woman at a Redbox kiosk in North Park.
In response to increasing elder abuse crimes in the region and an impending explosion of the elderly population, County prosecutors, health and aging officials and local law enforcement are committing to a new “blueprint” of goals and coordinated community response to abuse of these vulnerable residents.
In response to increasing elder abuse crimes in the region and an impending explosion of the elderly population, County prosecutors, health and aging officials and local law enforcement are committing to a new “blueprint” of goals and coordinated community response to abuse of these vulnerable residents.
A coalition of port and South Bay officials plans to announce Friday the next step in its legal strategy to force federal action to stop the "almost continuous" flow of sewage from the Tijuana River into the U.S.
The Breeders' Cup World Championships' Del Mar debut in November came with a $98.8 million economic boost to the region, according to a report released Thursday.
A program unveiled Thursday commits San Diego County to a written set of goals and a coordinated community response to elder and dependent adult abuse, including model practices and response by law enforcement, prosecutors and others.
The single use plastic bag ban can create confusion and frustration for grocery store shoppers at check out.
A Southern California couple was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after deputies found them living in a cramped and filthy desert shack with their three kids and dozens of cats, authorities said Thursday.