New police chief David Nisleit starts first day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Police Department Friday is now officially under the command of new chief David Nisleit after Shelley Zimmerman left her post Thursday for the final time.

Zimmerman served as San Diego's top cop for nearly four years but was forced to retire after 35 years with the department due to a retirement program she joined in 2013.

During her tenure, Zimmerman helped secure a better contract for her department's officers, which is expected to stem the tide of police leaving the force and help attract new cops.

She also helped get a pay raise for dispatchers and shook up the management and scheduling of the dispatch center, helping to cut down on response times after criticism over dangerously slow responses.

RELATED COVERAGE