No Amtrak and Coaster service in San Diego County this weekend

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - The North County Transit District will shut down Amtrak and Coaster service this weekend for infrastructure improvements, with the first disruptions going into effect late Friday night.



Amtrak and Coaster service will also be cancelled next weekend for more improvements and an emergency exercise, NCTD officials said.



The disruptions begin tonight with the cancellation of Amtrak train A590, NCTD spokesman Eric Sawyer said. Regular rail service will pick back up Monday morning, though passengers should expect delays up to 15 minutes on Monday.



"During the closure weekends, neither Amtrak nor Metrolink will service the Oceanside Transit Center due to project work north of the station," Sawyer said. "Connecting bus service will require Amtrak reservations."



No replacement bus service will connect Coaster stations during the closures, Sawyer said, but he added that "alternatives for some Coaster passengers may include Breeze Route 101 or MTS connections."



The emergency exercise will be conducted next weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, at the Carlsbad Poinsettia Coaster Station, Sawyer said. The exercise and station will be closed to the public, but residents "should not be alarmed to see emergency vehicles present."



Officials also warned that while no passenger rail service will be available the next two weekend, other vehicles and equipment will be operating along the rails.



"Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way," Sawyer said.



More information about the closures and assistance with trip planning can be found by calling NCTD customer service at (760) 966-6500, or visiting GoNCTD.com.