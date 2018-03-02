Deputies investigate after student threatens Julian High School

JULIAN (NEWS 8/CNS) - A Julian High School student was under investigation Friday for possibly making some sort of threat against the East County campus.



Sheriff's investigators questioned the teen -- whose name, age, gender and grade level were withheld -- in an undisclosed location off campus, according to school spokeswoman Yvonne Fleet.



"At no time were our students or school in danger," she said. "We understand that this can be unsettling for students and parents alike and want to assure the community that we take all threats seriously and work closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our schools."



Authorities did not disclose the nature of the possible threat.



Four San Diego-area youths have been arrested over the last several weeks amid a spate of spate of direct and veiled school-violence threats that have erupted nationwide in the aftermath of last month's gun massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The statement below was sent to parents from the school:

"Dear Parents,



At Julian High School (JHS), the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. That is why I want to make you aware that we are working cooperatively with the San Diego Sheriff's Department as they investigate a possible threat involving a JHS student. Sheriff deputies contacted the student offcampus. At no time were our students or school in danger.



I know this is difficult, but please understand that we are limited in terms of what we can share due to privacy and safety concerns. The incident is being investigated by law enforcement, which responded quickly and with whom we are working closely to ensure students are safe while on campus. I ask that you please refrain from conjecture or spreading rumors as this situation unfolds.



We will continue to be vigilant about campus security and invite you to assist us. I encourage you to speak with your student about their role in school safety. Let your student know that if he or she notices any suspicious or threatening behavior, he/she should report it to an authority figure. It will immediately be investigated, and, if appropriate, reported to law enforcement. Together, we can keep our students safe so they can focus on learning.



Please feel free to contact me at (760)765-0606 ext. 102 if you have any questions or concerns."



Sincerely,



Dr. Patrick Hefflin Superintendent