Sign outside National City gun shop upsets community members

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In the wake of the Florida school shooting, a sign in National City showing an image of an assault rifle has sparked controversy.

The sign has been on National City Boulevard for years. It's an advertisement for a store called "Firearms Unknown" which sells gun parts and accessories.

But, given since the Florida massacre, one local educator says the image of an assault rifle, especially now, is disturbing.

The educator declined to be identified, but told News 8 she works in the area where the sign is located.

"One of my concerns: Does the sign need to be there? The message that it's sending knowing the impact that that particular assault rifle has had," she said.

She said the sign has always bothered her because of how big it is and the fact that there are schools in the area. "I've talked to other people about it and I know there is other people that share my views," she said.

Dimitri Karras, at Firearms Unknown, said the sign is his right. "I really could care less about someone offended over a sign. If they are offended over a sign - don't look at it."

As for the caption: "Unregistered, Unserialized, Unknown," that too he said, is legal.

Firearms Unknown sells accessories and parts to hobbiests who build their own weapons. Karras said his store is not the type of place criminals shop at.

"The easiest way for them to get a gun is to buy is out of a trunk - not go through a grueling process that takes an innate understanding of weapon systems," he said.

As for the woman who spoke with News 8, she said she wants the community's input. "I think this community needs to weigh in on that and I hope this shop would be responsive to that."

Karras said the sign is not going anywhere.

There is also a Firearms Unknown in Oceanside with a similar sign.

Later this year, a new law in California takes effect which will require people who make their own guns to register for a serial number and have it stamped or etched on the gun.