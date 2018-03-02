Zoo Day: Giant Horned Lizard

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Giant Horned Lizard or Horny toad as they are often called is a species of lizard that can be found in central America.



Their habitat ranges from Mexico to Guatemala.



They have horns on their body to protect them and help them blend in with their surroundings.



Horny toads eat ants as their primary diet food, but are known to eat other food items as well.



To defend themselves, they squirt blood solution out of their eyes. The blood solution has a foul taste, probably due to toxins derived from their diet of ants, that keeps predators at bay.

Fun fact: They are able to flatten their bodies in the sand in a way that makes them look round and flat.

Joining CBS News 8 from the San Diego Zoo is Jonny Carlson with more fun facts.