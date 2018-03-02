8th annual Finish Chelsea’s Run 5K kicks off Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Saturday rain or shine runners will be lacing up their sneakers to honor and finish Chelsea's Run.



The eighth annual Finish Chelsea’s Run and family festival will be held in Balboa Park.



More than 8,000 participants will run, walk, skip or stroll the “Short and Sweet” one-mile or the super-scenic 5K route through the historic park and onto Highway 163.



All routes lead runners to the finish line party and family festival complete with live music, family fun and refreshments.



Every Girl Scout participant receives a patch.



Visiting morning extra to share how the Chelsea's Light Foundation is teaming up with the Girl Scouts are Chelsea's parents Brent & Kelly King along with student ambassador Jaddin Thomas and Gold Award Girl Scout Cristina de Almeida Amaral with the Girl Scouts.