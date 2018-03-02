Catching up with Good Guy and Folk Hero Nick Thune

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - He calls himself a good guy and he is one of the funniest comedians out there right now.



The Seattle native decided to stick with making people laugh and moved to L.A. more than a decade ago in pursuit of bigger audiences and more possibilities for his then–guitar-based brand of comedy.



From movies to the stand-up stage, Thune is performing at the American Comedy Company this weekend, but he made some time for News 8 Morning Extra.