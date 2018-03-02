Zoey: Sweet senior girl ready for new home

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier / Parson Russell Terrier/Mix

Sex: Female

Age: 12Yrs 3Wks (approx)

Weight: 22.28 pounds

Adoption Fee: $25.00

ID #: 270226

Zoey was brought in by her previous owner on February 4. She is a sweet, older gal who loves to be smothered with attention and prefers to be the queen of the castle.

Zoey is quite plump though, so she needs someone who can hold off on offering her lots of treats.

Zoey has been vaccinated, micro-chipped and spayed/neutered. I'm now ready for my new home!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.