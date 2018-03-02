Meet the Amazing Acro-Cats

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - They're tough, trained, and talented, not to mention cute, cuddly, and courageous.

The world-famous, Amazing Acro-Cats stopped by the News 8 studios to give a preview of their show that has come to San Diego.

The Acro-Cats

Moxie Theater

6663 El Cajon Blvd

San Diego, CA 92115

March 2 - March 11

The stars of the show felt right at home in the News 8 studios.

The cats hanging out with News 8's Jeff Zevely.

These cats ride in style.



