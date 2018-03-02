Crash Investigation: Family disputes who caused deadly wrong-way crash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The family of a San Diego man killed in a crash near Old Town is questioning the California Highway Patrol’s initial report.

Justin Callahan died early Monday morning in a wrong way crash. The collision report said Callahan was traveling the wrong way – eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate-5 at the I-8 interchange.

“He was an artist. He loved to paint. He loved the ocean. He loved being around people. He loved making them laugh. He was great designing logos and had some great clients,” said Callahan's brother, who spoke with News 8.

The 35-year-old’s family is disputing that claim saying it was not possible because he was on his way home from work as a graphic designer.

The CHP issued a collision report less than five hours after the crash. The report said Callahan’s vehicle was “traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound number one lane of I-8.”

The medical examiner also reported Callahan was “the driver of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.”

Callahan’s family said security video shows him leaving work at 1:38 a.m., and less than 20 minutes later he was killed.

“It doesn’t work in the timeline. He would have to get off the freeway at the beaches, turn around and get back onto the freeway. He just got off going the wrong direction. By the time he got to the incident, the accident would have already happened,” said Callahan's brother.

Instead, his family blames the 22-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry for diving the wrong way – causing the crash.

Chopper 8 captured video of the CHP re-investigating the crash scene Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson said it is routine to review crashes that happened overnight during daylight hours.

“The investigation is ongoing and they are determining which vehicle was going the wrong way. We have preliminary information and sometimes things change,” said Officer Jake Sanchez, CHP.

“If the truth comes and I see the truth, I am going to go for it for him. We are his voice. We are his family. Someone has to speak for him,” said ..

Callahan’s family is raising money via a GoFundMe page for his funeral expenses.