Amazing Acro-Cats: These cats have nine lives and a million tricks

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An appearance on the Stephen Colbert show left a lot of animal lovers speechless, like the cat got their tongue.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff rocked out with the only cat band in the world.

The one and only life Samantha Martin ever wanted was to train cats how to jump through hoops.

Sometimes the cats wander off and completely ignore Samantha, because they are cats.

But every so often, by a clicker and hunks of chicken in her pocket, the cats perform tricks for tasty treats.

The Amazing Acro Cats travel the country performing shows that do not always purr like a kitten.

All the cats used to be orphans or strays, but it's all a cat's meow show now.

The Amazing Acro Cats have a meet-and-greet after every show. They will be performing at the Moxie Theater until March 11th.