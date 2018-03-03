Man convicted of California baby kidnap-killing, faces life

A North Pacific storm system will slowly move over San Diego County Friday with rain and mountain snow possible late Friday evening.
Carlsbad parents on Friday expressed their concerns after children found drug paraphernalia while playing in a picnic area near a school.
A Southern California man was convicted Friday of kidnaping and killing a 3-week-old baby and shooting her parents in a bizarre child-stealing scheme.
An appearance on the Stephen Colbert show left a lot of animal lovers speechless, like the cat got their tongue.
t’s viral video captivating people across the world – a chimp rescued from poachers and on Friday, one of the rescuers who helped get the baby to safety spoke to News 8.
The mounds of trash, old toys and furniture caught the attention of a Southern California sheriff's deputy passing through the desert earlier this week. As he approached, he spotted a hovel cobbled together with plywood and plastic sheeting.
The family of a San Diego man killed in a crash near Old Town is questioning the California Highway Patrol’s initial report.
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, a sign in National City showing an image of an assault rifle has sparked controversy.
The Port of San Diego and two South Bay cities on Friday filed a lawsuit against the federal government to force action to stop the "almost continuous" flow of sewage from the Tijuana River into the U.S.