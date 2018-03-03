Kids find syringes near Carlsbad elementary school

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) – Carlsbad parents on Friday expressed their concerns after children found drug paraphernalia while playing in a picnic area near a school.

The area in which the drug paraphernalia was discovered is by Buena Vista Elementary School.

Kirsten Filliez could not believe her eyes when her sons, eight-year-old Lucas and ten-year-old Zachary, brought home four needles after they came across them in a bush near their home.

“I was kind of freaked out, and I was like put the cap back on. They gave them to me and I was in the front of the house and I threw them on the hood of my car. I did not want them in my house,” she said.

Filliez said her kids had no earthly idea what the needles were or what they could be used for.

Lucas and Zachary were not stuck by the needles. Their mother called police to dispose of them. She then prepared the boys in case it happens again.

“Now that I know they are going to run into that there, I am glad that they know now and that nothing happened,” said Filliez.

Zach and Lucas showed News 8 the exact location where they found the needles. There was some litter but no other signs of needles.

Kirstin said she shared her story with neighbors in case other children stumble upon the same thing.

“Kids explore. They see the crevices in the ground that we don’t see and don’t look for. I just wanted to be like, ‘hey show your kids this. If you see anything like this just leave it alone,’” she said.

Carlsbad police said if anyone finds any drug paraphernalia not to touch it and instead call the non-emergency line. Officers will come by to dispose of the object(s).

