CrossFit Games: Local competitors find strength to push past limits

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The CrossFit Games is a fast-growing competition that pits some of the world’s best athletes against each other to determine who is the fittest on earth.

For some San Diego competitors, the games are about finding strength from within to overcome their challenges.

At CrossFit 858 gyms, many are working to qualify for the CrossFit Open. While some may think it’s about superhuman powers, it is more about community and encouraging people to push themselves beyond their limits.

One San Diegan pushing through is Jerry Sandoval, who is fighting stage-four Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“[I] just tell myself I can’t quit. I can’t give up. When you are a kid and you dream of hitting that baseball game winning grand slam and I just imagine this being that feeling,” he said.

For Bernard Llave, “it’s your 12 minutes to shine. It’s your opportunity to show what you have and our opportunity to show.”

Currently, it is the second week of Friday Night Lights at CrossFit 858 Mission Gorge for the CrossFit Open to qualify for the games regionals.

“The open is less about qualify for the next step and more about just getting together and encouraging each other through these hard work outs,” said Mark Lin, CrossFit 858 owner.

The games started in 2011, by former Navy SEAL Dave Castro – with 500,000 competitors from across the world.

It’s a fitness competition that shows superhuman strength, but for Sandoval, he said it’s about mental strength.

“People think I am crazy when I tell them I do this, but for me it has made a huge difference – making me feel better and be better.

CrossFit has also lifted Llave, who is fighting his third battle of leukemia. “I did not even know it, but I was training the fight against leukemia my whole life and it has helped me overcome.”

The CrossFit Open is a five week event.

CrossFit said the sport continues to grow with more than 14,000 affiliates, and believes this will be a landmark for the games.