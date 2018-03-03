BrunchCon kicks off its 2018 tour in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all have heard the saying that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day". Not this weekend though! That title belongs to brunch!

BruchCon will be invading San Diego Sunday, March 4.

The acclaimed food and drink festival which dedicates itself to brunch, is kicking off its 2018 tour in America’s Finest City.

Your ticket for entry ticket includes one brunch bite from all thirthy vendors as well as an open mimosa bar, and open bloody mary bar.

In addition to brunching you can also enjoy some photo booths, dancing and even some mimosa pong!

This event is 21 years and up.

For tickets click here