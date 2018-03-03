Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House

Law enforcement officers stand at the entrance to Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, after they area was closed to pedestrian traffic. A man apparently shot himself along the north fence of the White House. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities said a man shot himself to death outside the White House on Saturday.

The District of Columbia Police Department says in a tweet that "adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin."

Update: Adult male has been declared deceased. We are working to notify next of kin. No further updates. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 3, 2018

That tweet comes about two hours after the Secret Service first reported that it was responding to reports of a self-inflicted shooting along the White House's north fence.

The incident took place before President Donald Trump's scheduled late afternoon return to the White House from Florida. The White House says it was aware of the situation and that Trump was briefed.

The Secret Service says there were no other reported injuries.