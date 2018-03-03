Mammoth Mountain re-opens after avalanche

FILE -A skier takes to the slopes at Mammoth Mountain resort in California's Sierra Nevada. Some of California's mountains are sporting a fresh coat of snow - Mammoth has received about 3-5 feet in the last day or so - (AP Photo/Christopher Weber)

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN (NEWS 8) - Mammoth Mountain was closed mid-morning Saturday due to an avalanche, but returned to normal operations on Sunday.

Two guests at the resort were partially caught in the avalanche but were able to free themselves without serious injury, according to an update on Facebook by the resort.

The update (see below) also stated that six employees were partially caught and freed themselves with only minor injuries.

1/2 At approximately 10:15AM on March 3, 2018, Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol was performing avalanche hazard mitigation work when an avalanche released on the upper part of the mountain traveling towards the High Five Express [Chair 5] area. All rescue measures are in place and... — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 3, 2018

and the mountain is currently closed. At this time, there are no confirmed missing people. If members of the public are aware of missing friends or family, please contact 760.934.0611. More information to follow. — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 3, 2018



Authorities said that the three people were able to climb out of the snow.

The twitter account later said that there are no reports of anyone missing.

(3/3) There have been no reports of missing persons. If members of the public are aware of missing friends or family, please call 760-934-0611. — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 3, 2018



The mountain is expected to be closed until further notice.

In a Facebook post Saturday night, The resort said,

At approximately 10:15AM on March 3, 2018, Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol was performing routine avalanche mitigation work in a closed area when a large avalanche released on the Climax ski run. The avalanche traveled down Upper Dry Creek and terminated at the bottom lift terminal of High Five Express [Chair 5]. The powder cloud from the avalanche extended about 100 meters into an area open to the public, where two guests were partially caught. Both were able to immediately free themselves without serious injury. Additionally, six employees working at the bottom of the closed lift were partially caught, but freed themselves quickly, suffering only minor injuries. Ski Patrol was on scene with initial rescue efforts within moments, and search operations began immediately. Ski Patrol led a 6-hour search, which included the use of transceivers, RECCO, avalanche rescue dogs, and a manual probe search, all with no results reported. Nearly 200 employees, first responders and guests contributed to the effort on-hill. Within minutes of the call, Mammoth initiated its emergency response protocols, and multiple agencies and resources responded. Mammoth extends a sincere thank you to all the guests, employees, and other first responders who immediately responded to the scene, as well as to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office, Mammoth Lakes Police Department, Mammoth Lakes Fire Department, Mono County Search and Rescue, Mono County Paramedics, California Highway Patrol, Mammoth Lakes CERT and Inyo County Search and Rescue, all of whom assisted with an overwhelming response. We are not aware of any missing persons. If members of the public are aware of missing friends or family, please call 760-934-0611. Mammoth Mountain will return to normal operations Sunday, March 4. A full investigation is underway.

