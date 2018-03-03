Olympic doping case dropped for North Korean hockey player - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Olympic doping case dropped for North Korean hockey player

Goalie Akane Konishi (30), of Japan, blocks a shot by North Korea's Kim Un Hyang (4), during the third period of a women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Goalie Akane Konishi (30), of Japan, blocks a shot by North Korea's Kim Un Hyang (4), during the third period of a women's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ZURICH (AP) — A North Korean hockey player tested positive for a banned drug ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics in a case that was later dropped.

The International Ice Hockey Federation says Kim Un Hyang was able to show that a positive test for hydrochlorothiazide "was the result of contaminated food products." Details of her defense were not given.

The substance is a diuretic that can hide the presence of other banned drugs.

The IIHF says the concentration in her sample was far below the World Anti-Doping Agency's detection limit, and a subsequent sample during the Olympic tournament tested negative.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport did not suspend the player who continued to represent the combined Korean team, which was winless at the Olympics.

Hockey's governing body says it offered a settlement "for no fault or negligence."

