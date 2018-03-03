Police searching for man attempting to get into parked car with two young girls inside

SANTEE (CNS/NEWS 8) - Police are looking for a man who tried to get into a parked truck with two young girls inside, then chased after one of the girls when she ran to get help.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday while the two girls were attending a softball game at the Santee Sportsplex, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said.

They went to their car to warm up, and were sitting in the back seat when an unknown man came up to the window and started looking inside.

When the man began reaching toward the driver's side door handle, one of the girls immediately reached up front and locked the doors.



The man walked away, and the girls lost sight of him. When one of them tried to run toward the Sportsplex, the suspect jumped out from behind a car and briefly chased her, Steffen said.



The suspect was seen getting into an early-2000s dark red minivan with faded paint and a sticker on the back window.

He left through the south exit of the Sportsplex parking lot.



The suspect was described as a Hispanic man about 32 years old, 5-feet 9 inches tall and about 170 pounds with short brown hair. He was clean shaven and wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black-and-white backpack. He also had two lines shaved through his right eyebrow.

Investigators were in contact with one of the victims but have been unable to locate the other victim, and are attempting to reach out to her.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff's Department Communications Center at (858) 565-5200.