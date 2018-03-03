Family of Jonathon Coronel rallies after DA says officer used 'reasonable force'

Police are looking for a man who tried to get into a parked truck with two young girls inside, then chased after one of the girls when she ran to get help.
Months after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, animal shelters are still looking for people to adopt all the animals who were displaced.
The family of Jonathon Coronel rallied Saturday, against the District Attorney's office after Summer Stephan announced the deputy who shot him used reasonable force.
An indictment unsealed Friday accuses an alleged drug dealer from San Marcos with selling fentanyl to a Camp Pendleton-based
Marine, leading to the serviceman's overdose death and the resulting filing of a criminal charge that could send the defendant to prison for life.
We all have heard the saying that "breakfast is the most important meal of the day". Not this weekend though! That title belongs to brunch!
Attorney Christina Prejean announced Friday night that she is dropping out of the race to succeed retiring Republican Rep. Darrell Issa in the 49th Congressional District, citing the large number of her fellow Democrats seeking the seat.
The CrossFit Games is a fast-growing competition that pits some of the world’s best athletes against each other to determine who is the fittest on earth.
Carlsbad parents on Friday expressed their concerns after children found drug paraphernalia while playing in a picnic area near a school.
A Southern California man was convicted Friday of kidnaping and killing a 3-week-old baby and shooting her parents in a bizarre child-stealing scheme.