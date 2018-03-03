Family of Jonathon Coronel rallies after DA says officer used 'reasonable force'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The family of Jonathon Coronel rallied Saturday, against the District Attorney's office after Summer Stephan announced the deputy who shot him used reasonable force.

Coronel was killed by Deputy Villanueva last July.

The DA's office says Coronel is a documented gang member who was wanted on a probation violation.

A detective spotted him in a car and Deputy Villanueva responded and gave chase. He and another deputy caught up with him in a nearby backyard and claim Coronel was holding something in his hand wrapped with a t-shirt.

Deputy Villanueva confronted Coronel and fired his gun 15 times. No gun was found on Coronel.

The DA says Villanueva and Coronel have a history. Eight months earlier, Villanueva killed Sergio Wick in the line of duty. That killing was also deemed justified.

The District Attorney says Sergio Wick was a fellow gang member of Coronel.

Members of Coronel's gang have threatened Deputy Villanueva and his family in retaliation.

