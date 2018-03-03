39 adorable puppies flown in from overrun shelters in Houston

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Months after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, animal shelters are still looking for people to adopt all the animals who were displaced.

The cutest sight and definitely the flight you would want to be on landed here in San Diego with 39 adorable animals.

The pups spent 6.5 hours on the plane after having to refuel, but now they are getting prepped to go home with their foster families.

Flying in all the way from Houston Texas the plane was full of puppies who were so excited to make it to land.

One by one the cutest pups were pulled off the flight.

#Plane full of #Puppies! Just landed at Palomar Airport coming from #HurricaneHarvey affected areas in #Texas. Now, 39 cute pups are headed to @HWAC to get ready to be adopted out?? See the little doggies on @CBS8 at 5 & 6:30pm! pic.twitter.com/TD2KPbmfNg — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) March 3, 2018

Volunteers felt like they had the best job in the world, knowing they are making a difference. Especially as shelters in hurricane harvey affected areas are still overcrowded.

These 39 pups came in from operation pets alive. The fuzzy Texans are getting health checks then foster home.

This pilot is from cloud nine rescue flights. He’s done about 100 flights and saved about 2100 dogs

The Helen Woodward Animal Center says the dogs should be ready for adoption starting in about a week.

If you want to help, Helen Woodward Animal Center says they need donations of puppy pens, newspapers and dog beds.