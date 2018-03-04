Man arrested following officer-involved shooting in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - No one was injured in an officer-shooting in downtown San Diego, where police fired an electronic stun gun and at least one gunshot at a man who had been on the hood of a vehicle yelling at a motorist.



When Brent Zadina, 30, is released from an area hospital, he will be arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest through the use of force and violence, said Lt. Mike Holden of the San Diego Police Department.



A police officer driving north on India Street near Ash Street, a little before 6:45 p.m. Saturday was flagged down by several people who reported that a man was on the hood of a nearby vehicle yelling at the driver, Holden said.



"The officer contacted the male who got off the hood, but began to walk into oncoming traffic," he said.



The officer tried to place the suspect under arrest, when he believed the man was intoxicated or under the influence of drugs, Holden said. The suspect resisted the officer, who then called in additional units and used his electronic stun gun, which was ineffective.



"The officer continued to struggle with the suspect," Holden said. "At one point during the struggle the officer feared for his life. The officer fired one round from his handgun, but missed the suspect."



Arriving officers assisted the initial officer in placing Zadina into handcuffs, who was taken to an area hospital for observation, he said.



San Diego police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at (619) 531-2293.

The incident took place near The Music Box on India Street. The music venue put a statement on their Facebook page stating, "No customer, employee or performer had any involvement or relationship with the occurrence."