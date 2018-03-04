Man struck by bullet while walking through East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man had to drive himself to the hospital after he was apparently struck by a bullet that apparently was not meant for him, just east of downtown San Diego, police said Sunday.
The 48-year-old man had parked his car around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near the corner of 11th Avenue and E Street, and was walking away when he saw two people arguing, then heard two gunshots, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.
The man didn't see a gun, but ran back to his car, where he noticed his right leg was in pain. He looked down and realized he was bleeding.
The victim drove himself to a hospital, and he was treated for non- life-threatening injuries, Heims said.
The man was unable to provide officers with a suspect description. The incident was under investigation.
Street performers from around the world wowed crowds at Seaport Village on Sunday for the 12th annual Spring Busker Festival. From fire jugglers to acrobatic hula-hoopers, there was something for everyone to enjoy. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports with more on this year's entertainment.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) staged a protest outside SeaWorld Sunday morning to demand that the theme park release its orcas.
With cold weather hitting San Diego lately, many people are warming up by the fireplace. But because they aren't used often in San Diego, some residents are running into trouble - setting more than just the wood on fire.
Chula Vista police received several reports of burglaries this week in Eastlake on and near Blue Sage Way.
Mild weather is expected throughout the region for much of the next week, giving San Diegans a reprieve from the storms and wintry temperatures that moved in last week, forecasters said Sunday.
No one was injured in an officer-shooting in downtown San Diego, where police fired an electronic stun gun and at least one gunshot at a man who had been on the hood of a vehicle yelling at a motorist.
Police are looking for a man who tried to get into a parked truck with two young girls inside, then chased after one of the girls when she ran to get help.
Months after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, animal shelters are still looking for people to adopt all the animals who were displaced.
The family of Jonathon Coronel rallied Saturday, against the District Attorney's office after Summer Stephan announced the deputy who shot him used reasonable force.