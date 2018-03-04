PETA protest demands SeaWorld release its orcas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) staged a protest outside SeaWorld Sunday morning to demand that the theme park release its orcas.



PETA took the departure of former chief executive Joel Manby last week to call on the company to release its whales into sea sanctuaries.



SeaWorld came under fire following the 2013 documentary "Blackfish," which led to scrutiny of its animal welfare practices and a decline in attendance. Manby was brought on amid that controversy. He left the company last week as part of a planned "transition" by the SeaWorld board.



"How many CEOs have to go before SeaWorld lets the orcas go?" PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. "The writing is on the tank walls - - SeaWorld's only hope of survival is to release these animals into sea sanctuaries where they'd finally have a taste of freedom."

