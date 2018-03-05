Body washes ashore in Ocean Beach

Lawyers for the man accused of murdering his 2-year-old stepson are making their case for his innocence.
Trial resumed Monday in the civil trial involving the death of a woman found hanging in a Coronado mansion back in 2011.
The San Diego Harbor Police Department confirmed to News 8 that there was a whale sighting in San Diego Bay Monday, after photos surfaced on social media.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in La Mesa and were forced to open fire when confronted by an aggressive dog.
Federal regulators have ordered San Diego-based Qualcomm to postpone a stockholders vote on whether to sell the company to rival chip maker Broadcom, due to national security concerns raised by several members of Congress.
A warning was sent to UC San Diego students Monday morning about a person or group taking inappropriate videos of women on campus.
A man's body washed ashore in Ocean Beach early Monday morning about three hours after witnesses reported that a man jumped off the pier, police said.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will meet Monday with San Diego Pride and the Interfaith Shelter Network to urge religious leaders in the LGBTQ community to open their houses of worship to shelter the homeless.
A masked gunman entered a grocery store in San Diego's Redwood Village neighborhood shortly before it closed and fired two shots while trying to breach the locked manager's office during a failed robbery attempt, police said Monday.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is using the recent resignation of SeaWorld's CEO to once again call on the company to release its orcas.