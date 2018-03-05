Man accused of trying to rob Food 4 Less

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A masked gunman entered a grocery store in San Diego's Redwood Village neighborhood shortly before it closed and fired two shots while trying to breach the locked manager's office during a failed robbery attempt, police said Monday.



The suspect entered the Food 4 Less at 5975 University Ave. about 11:50 p.m. Sunday, 10 minutes before the store was set to close, and began demanding money from cashiers, San Diego police said. He then attempted to follow the store's manager into an office.



"The suspect fired two shots, then fled the scene through the front doors," Officer John Buttle said. "There was no loss and nobody was injured during the robbery attempt."



Police searched the Redwood Village neighborhood, just to the west of the Rolando area, but were unable to immediately find the suspect, Buttle said.

A suspect was later arrested, but police said it wasn't immediately clear if someone detained by police was the same man who tried to hold up the discount grocery store.



The attempted robbery happened roughly an hour prior and less than two miles from where two armed men carjacked a vehicle this morning in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood. The suspect descriptions in the two incidents were not similar and there was no obvious connection between the crimes, aside from the proximity and time.



Robbery detectives were investigating both incidents.