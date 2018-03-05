UCSD students on alert after invasive videos posted online

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A warning was sent to UC San Diego students Monday morning about a person or group taking inappropriate videos of women on campus.



The suspect has been secretly recording up the skirts of female students and those inappropriate videos are being taken in various places around campus, according to police.



Students received an email from police warning them of these incidents.



"It has come to the attention of the UCSD Police Department that an unknown suspect(s) has been secretly recording videos under the skirts of females in various public places on campus. The videos were then posted on a public website. In addition, other videos posted from campus have included females in shorts and/or yoga pants/tights. The UCSD Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect(s) involved in recording these videos and any victims involved."





Police are working to identify the suspect or even suspects involved in recording these videos as well as the victims involved.



The police department is asking that everyone be aware of your surroundings. Know if someone is following directly behind you, especially if they are carrying something below their waist level. Also, try to remain calm and don't try to apprehend the suspect yourself.



Lastly, you are asked to concentrate on remembering a description of the suspect and use a recording device if possible. Then when you feel it's safe, call police immediately.

If you have information that could be helpful in this investigation, including potential suspect or victim information, please contact the UC San Diego Police Department at (858) 534-4357 or send an email to detective@ucsd.edu.

