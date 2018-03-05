Officers forced to open fire at La Mesa home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Officers forced to open fire at La Mesa home

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
LA MESA (NEWS 8) - Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in La Mesa and were forced to open fire when confronted by an aggressive dog.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. Monday at the 7000 block of Grape Street and Maple Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, a dog on the property got in their way, forcing one of the officers to shoot.

"As the officers arrived they got out of their vehicles and as they got out to deal with the domestic disturbance, a large dog came out and aggressively started charging the officers," Lt. Chad Bell said.

The officers said they feared for their safety, and one of them fired two shots at the dog, but did not actually hit the animal.

The dog has since been taken to the El Cajon animal shelter.

As for the initial call, officers say it ended peacefully.

"Nobody was taken into custody, nobody was detained," Lt. Bell said.

No officers were injured.

