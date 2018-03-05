Jahi Turner Case: Tieray Jones' family says he is not violent

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Lawyers for the man accused of murdering his 2-year-old stepson began presenting their case for his innocence on Monday.

Jahi Turner disappeared back in 2002.

Although the toddler's body has never been found, Tieray Jones is charged with his murder.

The 39-year-old Jones told police that Jahi disappeared from a park near the southern end of Balboa Park on April 25, 2002 while the child's mother, Tameka Jones was out to sea on a Navy deployment.

At the start of the trial more than two weeks ago, prosecutors said there was no evidence Turner was ever at the park that day and witnesses testified they saw Jones carrying irregular-looking bags to the trash the day before the boy was reported missing.

Jones was arrested in North Carolina and charged with Jahi's murder almost two years ago.

He now faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Tieray Jones’ defense team presents its case to jury.. hear from his wife, former stepfather and from a witness who says she noticed something alarming in the park that day @CBS8 at 5 pic.twitter.com/qy9lMguKPK — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) March 6, 2018

