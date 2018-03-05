Mansion Death Lawsuit: Psychologist testifies that Rebecca Zahau wasn't suicidal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Trial resumed Monday in the civil trial involving the death of a woman found hanging in a Coronado mansion back in 2011.

Rebecca Zahau's death was ruled a suicide, but her family believes she was murdered by Adam Shacknai - the only other person in the home at the time of her death.

Zahau was found naked and hanging from a second-story balcony of her millionaire boyfriend Jonah Shacknai's Coronado mansion in July 2011.

Zahau's family believes she was killed by Jonah's younger brother Adam in retaliation for an accident that killed Jonah's 6-year-old son Max while she cared for him.

During opening statements last week, an attorney for Zahau's family said Adam Shacknai hit Zahau over the head four times before binding her hands and feet, putting a noose around her neck and throwing her naked body off a second-story balcony.

An attorney for Adam Shacknai said no evidence supports the claim that Zahau was killed and four law enforcement agencies all agree Zahau's death was a suicide.

RELATED COVERAGE