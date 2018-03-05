Armstrong Garden Centers hosts community classes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you've ever wanted to plant an edible garden, you can get free information at a sweet event Saturday.



Armstrong Garden Centers across the county will host "Super Strawberry Saturday" on March 10th at 8 a.m.



Attendees will get lessons on growing strawberries as well as opportunities to taste strawberries, different jams and strawberry lemonade.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek.