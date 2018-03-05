New dental school opens its doors in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New dental school opens its doors in San Diego

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A brand new academy has opened its doors in San Diego.

The founders of San Diego-based "The Super Dentists" launch a state-of-the-art, Dental Board of California approved dental school.

The new school is Howard Healthcare Academy.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your tour and the low down on who makes a good candidate to become a Dental Assistant.

