Little girl standing in awe of Michelle Obama's portrait captures the Internet's heart

A photo of a little girl standing in awe in front of former First Lady Michelle Obama's official portrait is melting collective hearts across the Internet.

On Thursday, Ben Hines shared a photo of the girl staring up at Obama's painting in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.

"Donna Hines and I made a pilgrimage today and we were delighted to wait in line behind this fellow art lover & hopeful patriot," the post said.

According to Buzzfeed, Hines was in D.C. visiting his mom and went to the museum. He told Buzzfeed the unidentified girl was excited and full of energy. As her mom tried to get her to turn around to face her for a picture, he said the girl would not cooperate and just wanted to stare at the painting.

"It was so touching and uplifting for me to see this beautiful child looking at a beautiful portrait of a powerful woman," Ben told BuzzFeed News. "I was so delighted to have been in the right place at the right time."

It struck a chord with folks online, many of whom pointed to it being another example of how representation matters.

Talk about a picture worth a thousand words ... wow — Michael Horner (@Miichaelghorner) March 2, 2018

This picture is so important. It's one thing to be told you're capable of great things. It's another to view evidence that you are. — Särah Nour (@SaCha1689) March 2, 2018

Story courtesy of Adrianne Haney at 11alive.com

RELATED COVERAGE