Baton twirler from Escondido prepares for competition in Norway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —A local sixth-grader is taking her baton-twirling talents to Norway later this month for the World Federation of National Baton Twirling Associations Championship.

Amari Ernest-Chala of Escondido and 44 other members of Team USA will head to Lillehammer, Norway, to compete against twirlers from 45 countries.

Amari and her mom Faith stopped by Morning Extra to talk about how she got started in the sport and what's next for her.