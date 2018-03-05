California man who inspired 3 strikes law gets life sentence

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The career criminal who inspired California's Three Strikes law has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of beating his girlfriend.

A Fresno County judge sentenced 53-year-old Douglas Walker on Monday. Walker's December conviction on charges of domestic violence was his third serous felony conviction, leading to an automatic life sentence in California because of the state's Three Strikes law.

Walker pleaded guilty to robbery and avoided a murder conviction for the 1992 slaying of 18-year-old Kimber Reynolds.

Reynolds' death and Walker's plea deal prompted her father to qualify a successful ballot measure that mandates tougher prison sentences for California's repeat offenders.

Walker's criminal record includes convictions for robbery and attempted robbery.

He'll be eligible to apply for release under the elderly parole program in 25 years.