James That Tune with Elton John

James That Tune with Elton John

James invites Elton John and Sharon Stone to play a game of James That Tune, in which James uses a keyboard to play Elton's hits, and the two must guess what song James is playing. The catch: James doesn't know how to play a keyboard.

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

