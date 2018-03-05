Clean Car Expo: Clean getaway in these 0-emission vehicles

An appearance on the Stephen Colbert show left a lot of animal lovers speechless, like the cat got their tongue.
The single use plastic bag ban can create confusion and frustration for grocery store shoppers at check out.
If you have ever dreamed of owning a home with a view that doubles as a famous tourists trap, you may just be in luck.
The positive prognosis of a nine-year-old cancer patient is giving beer lovers across San Diego County something to drink to.
It's not often you look up into the sky and see something that blows your mind. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's goes to Moonlight Beach to meet the "Bubble Man."